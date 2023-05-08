Addison Rae wears a polka dot slip to shop at Bottega Veneta in LA with boyfriend Omer Fedi

<!–

In their first public sighting since March 17, TikTok creator Addison Rae and her boyfriend — four-time Grammy-nominated music producer Omer Fedi — went shopping together at Bottega Veneta in West Hollywood on Sunday.

The Louisiana-born 22-year-old wore a blue polka dot lace-trimmed white slip dress, a canvas recyclable bag and sandals for her retail therapy at the Melrose Place boutique.

The Israeli 23-year-old – who last worked on Sam Smith’s song Gloria – was dressed in a baggy white T-shirt, baggy black ripped jeans and sneakers.

Addison rarely posts about Omer, who she is with Met via her He’s All That co-star Kourtney Kardashian in Venice Beach in June 2021.

That same day, Rae (surname Easterling) posted a TikTok video of her lip syncing to Lana Del Rey’s new song Taco Truck x VB while wearing shimmery eye shadow.

The founder of Addison Rae Fragrance recently returned to California from Canada after wrapping up her mysterious role in the long-running slasher Thanksgiving last Friday.

Emmy nominee Patrick Dempsey plays the town’s sheriff in Eli Roth’s big-screen adaptation of his own Quentin Tarantino faux-trailer and Robert Rodriguez’s 2007 film Grindhouse, opening in U.S. theaters November 17.

The TriStar Pictures movie also features Gina Gershon, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Milo Manheim, Tim Dillon, Rick Hoffman, and Nell Verlaque.

Thanksgiving revolves around “a killer who visits a small Massachusetts town in the hopes of making a cutting board out of the town’s turkey-loving residents” — according to Variety.

But Addison first rose to prominence as a content creator with an eye-popping 136.7 million social media followers.

