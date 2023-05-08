Mon. May 8th, 2023

    Cops ID Suspect Accused of Mowing Down 8 Outside Texas Migrant Facility

    Brownsville Police Department

    The driver accused of running over and killing eight people outside a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, over the weekend was identified Monday as 34-year-old George Alvarez.

    Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said Alvarez has been arraigned on eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held on a bail of $3.6 million.

    Sauceda said it’s still unclear whether the mass killing was an intentional act by Alvarez—who has a “lengthy rapsheet,” according to Sauceda—or an accident. He said cops are still awaiting toxicology results and wouldn’t comment on reports that Alvarez hurled anti-immigrant comments as he was taken into custody.

