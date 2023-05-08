Julia Fox apologizes to a fan for not taking a picture while trying to catch a flight to Los Angeles

Julia Fox kept her look understated but classy as she arrived at Los Angeles International Airport.

The actress, 33, who slammed the Met Gala for honoring controversial designer Karl Lagerfeld, stepped out in gray yoga pants and a black T-shirt.

She wore a green leather jacket for warmth against the chilly night temperatures.

The Uncut Gems actress appeared makeup free and showed off her smooth complexion. She put her dark hair in a high bun and wore sunglasses to keep her privacy.

Fox then took to social media to tell fans she’s visiting Los Angeles for an “important meeting.”

As the influencer hurried to catch her flight in New York, Julia apologized to a fan in a video posted to her Instagram Stories before boarding her flight.

‘There was a girl in terminal 1 who asked to take a picture with me and I had to say ‘no’ because my driver dropped me off at the wrong terminal.

“It wouldn’t have been a big deal, but I was checking a bag,” explaining that she was about to miss closing time.

“I have a very important meeting in LA at noon,” she explained, “and this was the last flight to LA.

“I had to say ‘no’ and I’m so sorry, I’ve been thinking about it ever since, okay?”

“So, I just need to get this off my chest,” she continued as she walked through the facility.

“I love you I’m so sorry and if it’s any consolation I made it to the counter with a minute to spare so if I had stopped to take the picture I would have missed the damn tram and then it goes there all my life. I love you and I’m sure we’ll cross paths again.’

Julia made no reference to the nature of the important project, but she was seen arriving safely in Los Angeles with her checked bag.

In a February interview on the Good kids podcast to promote her book Down the Drain, which chronicles her own journey from a childhood outcast to a fashion icon and cultural influencer.

She shared that she was sent to school in Italy after misbehaving in high school, which put her on her way to one of New York’s rougher high schools.

“I’m really glad I went because I got a really good education and I was exposed to such a beautiful culture and… good taste and good food.”

The cover model who is known all over the world claimed that she does not identify as a celebrity.

“This was all very coincidental,” she said, revealing that she had no intention of becoming famous.

“This life has chosen me. I just show up for it as best I can, but at the end of the day I’m just an artist and I always have been.

I’m performative, but I’m also very artistic and I like to write and I can act and I can do pretty much anything… if I put my mind to it.

“I believe, as cheesy as it is, if you believe in yourself, it will come true.”