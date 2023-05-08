Report: Biden fights the healthy diet battle with his wife and eats ice cream without her knowledge

In September 2021, the President’s sister, Val, visited the White House for dinner. The first lady chose salmon with vegetables. Biden, who does not like salmon, said, according to the report, “Damn it makes me eat this healthy stuff all the time.”

Behind the walls of the White House, the eighty-year-old president does not only engage in discussions, nor does he sometimes make decisions related to the world and the fate of some countries. Russia or China is not always his concern, but rather he has a battle of another kind whose tools start with meat, salmon and vegetables, and end with ice cream.

Press reports said that Joe Biden, who loves meat and ice cream, sometimes complains about the diet ordered by the First Lady, his wife, Jill Biden, the White House cook.

A report reported by Axios said that Biden, who prefers carbohydrates (fiber, starches, and some sugars) over vegetables, his wife prepares him a menu of fish and vegetables, whether he likes them or not.

Jill Biden is keen on putting her husband on a diet in order to maintain his health. People close to the president said he eats like a “baby” and has a menu to stick to.

People close to the president say that one day the first lady was gone, so Biden ate a lemonade and finished a carton of chocolate chip ice cream.

President’s favorite dishes

Biden’s favorite dishes include peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, pizza, pasta with red sauce, and ice cream. According to former and current aides to Biden.

But the president has a physical therapist, Drew Contreras, working with him in the morning.

In a podcast interview with actor Jason Bateman, the latter asked Biden if he lifts weights on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The President replied, “Yes, indeed.” But he concedes that fitness gets more complicated in his 80s.