NASA’s Webb Telescope Snaps Insane Photo of Dust Rings Around Nearby Star

NASA, ESA, CSA, A. Gáspár (University of Arizona)

You’d be mistaken to think an artist drew up the picture you see above. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope snapped a photo of a young star called Fomalhaut—and it managed to spot the extraordinary backdrop of a set of glowing dust belts surrounding a nearby young star. The findings were published Monday in Nature Astronomy.

Fomalhaut is located 25 light years away from Earth, in the constellation Pisces Austin’s (the “Southern Fish”). It’s one of the brightest stars in the night sky, and so it comes as no surprise that the world’s most powerful space telescope ever to be launched has managed to glimpse it looking like an orange nova surrounded by rings upon rings.

