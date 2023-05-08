Mon. May 8th, 2023

    This Gorgeous Dutch Oven Is Now the Centerpiece of My Kitchen

    This Gorgeous Dutch Oven Is Now the Centerpiece of My Kitchen

    When it comes to cooking, let’s just say some grade-school-aged children probably have more skills than I do. Since I recently got married (and trying to actually adult), I’ve been making a pretty valiant effort in the kitchen lately, and learning how to use the proper tools and cookware has been an important step in this journey. Being the highly visual person that I am, when I see something pretty, it inspires me—and Great Jones’ stunning Dutchess dutch oven (the petite-sized option) inspired me to conjure up the courage to attempt to make one of my favorite meals for my fiance: potatoes au gratin.

    I’ll admit that when I was offered a sample from Great Jones, it was the Dutchess’ beauty that really attracted me. I couldn’t wait to have the pretty-in-pink (it also comes in a slew of other cute colorways) on display in my otherwise drab kitchen. Oh, and you can also have it engraved for an extra $40, making it the perfect gift for just about any occasion.

