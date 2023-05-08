If you get an email from Walmart, there’s a good chance it’s fake. Here’s why.

Walmart’s name was used in 16% of phishing attempts in early 2023, a study found.

Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Walmart was the most imitated brand in phishing schemes in early 2023, per a new report.

The retailer’s brand name was used in 16% of all phishing scams globally in the first quarter of 2023.

Walmart warns customers about the dangers of phishing and other types of scams on its website.

You may want to be careful if you receive an email from “Walmart.”

Per cybersecurity group Check Point Research, Walmart was the brand that cybercriminals were most likely to imitate in phishing schemes during the first quarter of 2023. Phishing campaigns often involve an individual or individuals masquerading as a company or another person to try to trick email recipients into giving away personal or payment information.

The Walmart name appeared in 16% of all phishing attempts globally in the time frame, per Check Point Research. According to the group, this is due to a “significant phishing campaign urging victims to click on a malicious survey link, relating to ‘the supply system collapse.’ “

Shipping company DHL and tech company Microsoft fell just below Walmart on the scam list. Those brands were imitated in 13% and 12% of phishing attempts, respectively.

Walmart did not immediately reply to a request seeking comment on the report.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based retail giant warns customers about potential scam attempts on its website. Under a category that explains “phishing,” the website says a “scammer sends an email to an unsuspecting customer that may look just like a legitimate Walmart email (including use of the Walmart logo.)”

“If the customer falls for the bait (thus the “fishing” reference), the thief could get credit card numbers, PINs, account passwords, expiration dates, credit card/bank account numbers and even Social Security numbers,” per the website.

Have you ever fallen for a phishing scheme by someone pretending to be Walmart? Contact reporter Ben Tobin on email at btobin@insider.com.

