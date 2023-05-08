Police Identify Driver Who Hit Crowd Of Migrants, Killing 8

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – According to police, a local man with a lengthy criminal record has been charged with eight counts of manslaughter after he drove an SUV into a group of migrants waiting at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas on Sunday, killing eight people and injuring at least 10 others.

The driver, identified as George Alvarez, 34, apparently ran a red light and lost control of the vehicle, which flipped over and hit 18 people, police said.

GRAPHIC: Nearby surveillance camera captured moment of deadly SUV attack on migrants in Brownsville, Texas https://t.co/IWICskwzPA pic.twitter.com/2DjAyq2ori

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 7, 2023

Authorities are still investigating whether the crash was intentional, and toxicology results are pending to determine if Alvarez was under the influence at the time of the incident. Despite attempting to flee, Alvarez was apprehended by witnesses and is currently being held on $3.6 million bail.

The incident occurred near the Ozanam Center, a facility that provides aid to migrants. A witness, Kendal Madrid, 33, claimed to have heard Alvarez shouting “fu*k migrants!” in Spanish and gesturing at the group before plowing into them. However, Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda stated that the department could not confirm these allegations.

Alvarez’s criminal record includes charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault against an elderly or disabled person, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, and 11 other counts. He has not cooperated with officials investigating the incident.

