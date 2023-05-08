Mon. May 8th, 2023

    News

    King Charles Releases Bling-tastic Official Coronation Portraits

    By

    May 8, 2023 , , , , ,
    King Charles Releases Bling-tastic Official Coronation Portraits

    Hugo Burnand/Courtesy of Buckingham Palace

    Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

    King Charles has offered his “sincere and heartfelt thanks” to all those that helped make the Coronation “such a special occasion,” adding he and Queen Camilla would now “rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

    The statement from Charles was issued Monday as the 3-day celebration of the coronation culminated with the release of a set of official portraits, shot on Saturday after the main ceremony by photographer Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Senegalese court hands six-month suspended sentence to opposition leader

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Deputy Asked ‘How Can I Help You?’ Before Suspect Charged from Room, Leading to Shooting

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Ottawa expels a Chinese diplomat after accusing him of trying to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker

    May 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Senegalese court hands six-month suspended sentence to opposition leader

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Deputy Asked ‘How Can I Help You?’ Before Suspect Charged from Room, Leading to Shooting

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Ottawa expels a Chinese diplomat after accusing him of trying to intimidate a Canadian lawmaker

    May 8, 2023
    News

    Balancing Carbon Benefits and Crop Yield: Study Uncovers Trade-Off in Cover Crop Management

    May 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy