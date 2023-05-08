King Charles Releases Bling-tastic Official Coronation Portraits

Hugo Burnand/Courtesy of Buckingham Palace

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

King Charles has offered his “sincere and heartfelt thanks” to all those that helped make the Coronation “such a special occasion,” adding he and Queen Camilla would now “rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

The statement from Charles was issued Monday as the 3-day celebration of the coronation culminated with the release of a set of official portraits, shot on Saturday after the main ceremony by photographer Hugo Burnand in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace.

Read more at The Daily Beast.