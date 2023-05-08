Hurry! Rothy’s Best-Selling Shoe & Tote Sale Ends Tomorrow

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Rothy’s.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Rothy’s is having a 25% off Friends and Family sale on the brand’s best-selling shoes and accessories, and I can’t contain my excitement because they rarely get discounted. Sure, summer is the season for lounging by the pool barefoot and taking leisurely walks down the boardwalk in sandals or slip-on sneakers—and I’m all for it–but you’re still going to need some stylish shoes in your reach. Whether it’s for business casual, fancy schmancy formal wear, or just a day out exploring the town, Rothy’s best-selling shoes (especially its cult-favorite flats) are the key to looking effortlessly put-together and stylish.

If you’re already a Rothy’s fan, now’s the time to re-stock your go-to pairs and try some of its new spring styles and colorways. If you’re new to Rothys, prepare to receive comments like “OMG, where did you get those?” from friends and strangers every time you’re wearing them. Plus, the fun doesn’t end at shoes–Rothy’s best-selling Lightweight Tote is also on sale, and it’s the perfect accessory for any of your adventures. This ultra-durable, washable bag has sturdy top handles and a key leash and fits everything from your picnic mat to an extra pair of shoes (so maybe I wouldn’t need to take so many trips back to my beach house). This tote (including some reversible shades) is the perfect complement to your shoes and is also very compliment-worthy.

