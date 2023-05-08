Video: Watch: Naples fans celebrate winning the league title after 33 years of waiting

Fans of Napoli Football Club celebrated their club’s victory in the Italian League title, which they had waited 33 years for, that is, since the years during which the late Argentine star Diego Maradona was playing in the city club in southern Italy.

Last Thursday, Naples won the title for the third time in its history, with a 1-1 draw with its host Udinese, at the end of the championship round.

Napoli club deserved the title, as it was the best attack in the championship with 69 goals, and the best line of defense before its own goal with only 23 goals, and it also owns the top scorer of Calcio, which is Osimhen, who has 22 goals.