Only 32% Of Americans Think Biden Mentally Fit To Serve

A new poll conducted by ABC News/Washington Post has revealed that President Biden is facing significant challenges at the start of his re-election campaign, with the majority of Americans expressing doubts about his physical and mental capacity to serve another term.

According to the poll, 63% of American adults do not believe that the 80-year-old president has the “mental sharpness” needed to be an effective leader, while 62% do not think he is in good enough physical health to serve.

These numbers represent a nine-point increase from the same poll conducted a year ago, which found that 54% of respondents did not believe Biden had the mental capacity for the job. The poll also compared Biden’s numbers to those of former President Donald Trump, who is currently leading in the GOP presidential primary. The results showed that 54% of Americans believe Trump has the mental sharpness required to serve as president, while 64% believe he is in good enough physical health.

Furthermore, the poll found that 26% of Americans believe only Biden is too old for the presidency, compared to just 1% who said the same for only Trump. However, 43% of respondents believe both men are too old for the office.

Biden’s job approval rating has also hit a new low of 36%, down six points since the same poll was conducted in February, while 56% of respondents disapprove of his performance so far.

Additionally, the majority of Americans believe that Trump did a better job at handling the economy than Biden, with 54% supporting Trump’s performance compared to just 36% who believe Biden is doing a better job.

