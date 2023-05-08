‘High Alert’ After Russian Jet Nearly Crashes Into Polish Plane

REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

A near-collision between a Russian military plane and a Polish aircraft has forced NATO to put its air police on “higher readiness,” a NATO official told The Daily Beast.

The incident occurred over the Black Sea near Romania on Friday, when the Polish aircraft was conducting a patrol as part of its responsibilities with Frontex, the European Union’s border agency. Frontex is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

“NATO air policing detachments were put on higher readiness in response to the dangerous behaviour of a Russian military plane in the vicinity of a Polish Frontex aircraft over the Black Sea near Romania on Friday,” the official told The Daily Beast. “NATO remains vigilant.”

