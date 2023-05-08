POLITICO is named Pulitzer finalist for Supreme Court coverage

POLITICO was named a finalist for a Pulitzer Prize in the Breaking News Reporting category for its article on a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would strike down Roe v. Wade and its subsequent reporting on the decision’s political, social and medical impact.

Reporters Josh Gerstein, Alexander Ward, Peter S. Canellos, Hailey Fuchs and Heidi Przybyla were announced as finalists for the award on Monday.

Staff of the Los Angeles Times won the Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Reporting for its coverage of L.A. city council members making racist remarks in leaked audio.

The Pulitzer Prizes are considered the most prestigious awards in American journalism and recognize work in 15 journalism categories.

POLITICO was first to report on a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would mark a full-throated repudiation of the 1973 decision which guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights. Chief Justice John Roberts called the unauthorized release of the draft opinion “a singular and egregious breach” of the court’s trust.

No draft decision in the modern history of the court has been disclosed publicly while a case was still pending.

In January, the Supreme Court released the results of an internal investigation, saying it was unable to determine who disclosed to POLITICO the draft opinion.

Abortion access has rocketed to the center of the national political stage since last year. The overturn of Roe v. Wade stretched nationwide, where abortion bans were triggered in several states. In many parts of the country, the fight over abortion access is still taking place, with other states moving to expand access to abortion since the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision.

POLITICO was this year’s recipient of the George Polk Award for National Reporting for its publication of the draft opinion. The Polk awards, which traditionally focus on investigative and enterprise work, are among the industry’s most prestigious prizes and are often the first to highlight exceptional work done in the United States and across the world.

POLITICO’s Matt Wuerker won the news organization’s first Pulitzer in 2012 in editorial cartooning for his “consistently fresh, funny cartoons, especially memorable for lampooning the partisan conflict that engulfed Washington.”