Deputy Asked ‘How Can I Help You?’ Before Suspect Charged from Room, Leading to Shooting

San Diego, California (SDSD) — On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 7:23 p.m., the San Diego Sheriff’s Department Communications Center received a call from a male reporting that his roommate had picked up a bedframe and threatened to kill another roommate at a residence in the 3600 block of South Barcelona Street. The caller also mentioned that the suspect may be experiencing mental issues. Deputies from the Rancho San Diego substation were dispatched to the call. Upon arriving, they evacuated three residents of the home and spoke with them. They confirmed that the suspect, who lives at the residence, had brandished the metal bedframe at two of them and threatened to kill everyone in the house. Deputies determined there was probable cause to arrest the suspect for brandishing a weapon and criminal threats.

Deputies located the suspect in a bathroom in the residence. He was still armed with the metal bedframe and held it in front of him pointed at the deputies. He refused to exit the bathroom and made rambling statements including telling deputies to “shoot.” Deputies brought less lethal resources to the scene including a canine officer and a taser. The Psychiatric Emergency Response Team was also on scene to assist. Deputies negotiated with the suspect for approximately fifteen minutes repeatedly asking him to drop the metal bedframe. At that point, deputies moved closer to the bathroom where a deputy deployed his taser. The taser struck the suspect but was ineffective.

The suspect then quickly ran out of the bathroom, charging towards the deputies in the hallway with the metal bedframe held over his head in both hands. One of the deputies shot multiple rounds from his department-issued firearm. The rounds struck the suspect, who fell to the ground. Deputies immediately began rendering life- saving aid. Paramedics responded and transported the suspect to a local hospital for treatment. The suspect was taken to a hospital and is in stable but serious condition. No deputies were injured in the shooting. The suspect in this case has been identified as 45-year-old Santo Marac. On May 1, 2023, he was arraigned in the hospital for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of criminal threats, and resisting arrest with violence.

