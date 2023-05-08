How much is Hulu? Here’s a breakdown of its monthly packages, including live TV

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Hulu offers four primary subscription options.

Hulu is one of the best streaming services on the market, and it offers several plans to choose from. Subscriptions start at $8 a month, and go up to $83 a month for Hulu’s top-tier package with live TV. Hulu is available on all of the best streaming devices and most major consoles, including Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox systems.

Below, we’ve put together a chart detailing exactly what each of Hulu’s four offerings — Hulu (With Ads), Hulu (No Ads), Hulu (Ads) + Live TV, and Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV — will get you for your dollar. There’s also an additional breakdown of Hulu’s many add-ons and Disney Plus bundles.

How much is Hulu?

Hulu (with ads) costs $8 a month or $80 a year. This plan offers ad-supported access to all of the best shows on Hulu, including Hulu originals. Hulu also offers an ad-supported student plan for a discounted price of $2 a month.

If you want commercial-free streaming, you can upgrade to Hulu (No Ads) for $15 a month. This plan also adds download support so you can save titles to watch offline.

Both options come with a 30-day free streaming trial, and they each provide full access to Hulu’s entire library of on-demand shows and movies, including Hulu exclusives like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Only Murders in the Building,” current network TV favorites like “Abbott Elementary,” and classic sitcoms like “I Love Lucy.”

Subscribers who want live TV in addition to Hulu’s on-demand lineup also have a few options. Hulu + Live TV starts at $70 a month and adds over 85 popular channels from cable and broadcast TV, as well as DVR and complimentary access to Disney Plus and ESPN+. Unfortunately, Hulu + Live TV does not include a free trial.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of all the plans Hulu offers:

Basic Hulu

Hulu (No Ads)

Hulu (Ads) + Live TV

Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV

Monthly price

$7.99

$14.99

$69.99

$82.99

Ad-free on-demand streaming

X

✓

X

✓

Access to Hulu’s entire streaming catalog

✓

✓

✓

✓

Access to 85+ channels of Live TV

X

X

✓

✓

Disney Plus and ESPN+ included*

X

X

✓

✓

Number of simultaneous screens on which you can stream

2

2

2

2

Access to premium add-ons

✓

✓

✓

✓

Download support for offline viewing

X

✓

X

✓

*Hulu (Ads) + Live TV includes Disney Plus with ads, while Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV includes ad-free Disney Plus.

Does Hulu offer add-ons?

Hulu offers several add-on options for premium channels and extra features, including HBO Max, Showtime, Cinemax, Starz, and more. Subscribers can also add Disney Plus or ESPN+ to their subscription.

Here’s a full breakdown of add-on pricing for Hulu:

Add-ons

Price per month

Available with Hulu + Live TV Only

Disney Plus (with ads)

$2

X

ESPN+

$9.99

X

HBO Max

$14.99

X

Showtime

$10.99

X

Cinemax

$9.99

X

Starz

$8.99

X

Unlimited Screens

$9.99

✓

Entertainment Add-On

$7.99

✓

Sports Add-On

$9.99

✓

Espanol Add-on

$4.99

✓

How much does the Hulu bundle with Disney Plus and ESPN+ cost?

Hulu offers a discounted bundle with Disney Plus and ESPN+. Bundle options range in price from $10 to $20 a month, and can save you up to 50% off the regular combined price of these services.

Here’s a full rundown of Hulu bundle pricing:

Bundle planPriceDisney Plus (ads) and Hulu (ads)$10/monthDisney Plus (ads), Hulu (ads), and ESPN+$13/monthDisney Plus (ad-free), Hulu (ad-free), and ESPN+$20/month

Does Hulu + Live TV include the Disney Plus and ESPN+ bundle?

Though Hulu + Live TV subscribers previously had to add the Disney bundle for an extra fee, the bundle is now included as part of all Hulu + Live TV subscriptions.

