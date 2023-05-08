John Farnham’s family say the Aussie singer has fully recovered from a recent respiratory infection

<!–

John Farnham’s family has provided a hopeful update on the Australian legendary singer’s health weeks after he was rushed to hospital.

The 73-year-old was hospitalized in late March as he was battling a respiratory infection.

The latest health scare came seven months after Farnham underwent major surgery to remove a cancerous tumor in his mouth.

The You’re The Voice singer has since fully recovered from the chest infection and now feels “at ease” as he continues ongoing treatment as his wife Jill and sons Rob and James thanked doctors for his care.

John Farnham’s family said the Australian singer (bottom right with his wife and sons) has recovered from a recent chest infection

“We are pleased to say that John made a full recovery in late March from a recent chest infection that required him to be hospitalized,” read a statement released Monday evening.

“He is now at ease and is still receiving treatment and rehabilitation care.

“The family would like to reiterate their appreciation and deep respect for all the medical staff who have attended to John over the past eight months and for the many thousands of kind messages received from across Australia and the world.”

Farnham underwent a grueling 12-hour operation in August by 26 surgeons to remove a cancerous tumor from his mouth and part of his jaw.

Farnham spent more than a week in intensive care after his surgery.

He only discovered he had the cancerous growth in his mouth after his wife insisted on taking him to the doctor for a check-up.

The update comes days after a premiere of a documentary about Farnham’s life.

John Farnham: Finding the Voice hits theaters next week.