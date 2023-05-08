According to multiple reports, five individuals of interest, four juveniles and one adult male, have been apprehended by the Chicago police in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old officer Areanah Preston on Saturday. She was shot and killed just steps from her mother’s doorstep after completing her night patrol.

The four juveniles were taken into custody after a barricade situation that took place at 76th and Bishop streets on Sunday night, about five miles from the location where Officer Preston was killed. The adult male is still being sought.

The Chicago police department has not announced any official charges.

Officer Preston had just finished her night shift and returned home at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Saturday when police received a notification of gunshots fired on her block.

According to the Fraternal Order of Police, she was shot while attempting to defend herself against an armed robbery.

Interim Superintendent Eric Carter stated that a responding officer administered aid at the scene and transported her to the University of Chicago Medical Center in the back of a squad car but she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

According to Preston’s Facebook page, she had studied criminal justice and criminology at Illinois State University and continued her education at Loyola University in Chicago.

The post Chicago Cop, 24, Killed Just After Her Shift Ends appeared first on Breaking911.