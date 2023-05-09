Brunswick East, Melbourne dashcam footage captures little girl being run over

WARNING: CONTAINS GRAPHICS AND VIDEO

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The driver behind a viral dashcam video of a little girl nearly being hit by a car has spoken out for the first time, saying he’s thankful for online supporters.

Muhammad Danish was driving at 40 km/h down a narrow street in the Melbourne suburb of Brunswick East when a young girl stormed out in front of his car.

Although he slammed on the brakes as soon as he saw the girl, Mr. Danish couldn’t avoid slamming her into the road.

A little girl escaped in an incredible way after being hit by a car (pictured) and knocked over on a quiet suburban street

Her furious father (pictured) ran into the road and banged his fist on the hood of the car and yelled at the driver before going to collect his daughter

The girl’s furious father ran after her and pounded the hood of the car with his fist before picking up his daughter.

Fortunately, she was not seriously injured.

Danish said the girl’s father and neighbors quickly turned on him, despite his efforts to save the girl.

He told A Current Affair that the dash cam was the only thing that proved his innocence.

“This video really saved my life because if the police had listened to the statements, I could have been charged and found guilty,” he said in the program.

Danish said he didn’t think he would have been believed if he didn’t have the dashcam footage. Photo: Channel 9

Though he stopped the car as soon as he realized the little girl was in his way, he says he wishes the incident hadn’t happened.

“It was very hard for me for three or four days. I couldn’t do anything,” said Mr. Danish.

“It just kept playing in my mind and my mind just simulated the situation 100 different ways.”

Video of the incident went viral after it was shared by DashCam Owners Australia, with many seeing it from the driver’s side.

“If this man was speeding he would have done serious damage, luckily he had been paying attention to the road, top job to the driver,” said one person.

Mr Danish said reading the comments helped him after the incident.

“Even the police told me it’s not my fault. I thought I could have done something better to not hurt that girl, but people’s posts and comments really supported me,” Danish said.