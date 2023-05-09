Yellowstone actor Luke Grimes enjoys a beach day with his wife Bianca

Luke Grimes, 39, was spotted on Monday having a beach day with his wife Bianca Rodrigues in Hawaii.

The couple, who married in 2018, walked along the beach in swimwear before taking a dip in the water.

Bianca, wrapped her arms around his neck as they cuddled together in the ocean.

Luke, who plays farmer Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone, was wearing a khaki swimsuit.

The Brazilian model wore a cropped black bikini for their beach day.

Bianca chose a black cut-out thong bikini that flattered her figure and opted to leave her dark brown locks behind.

The star and his wife were seen in the water before returning to shore.

Luke and Bianca wed on November 21, 2018, according to People.

Luke and Bianca’s vacation comes days after he performed on day three of the 2023 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

He released his hit country song No Horse To Ride in 2022; his songs Hold On and Oh Ohio were released in 2023.

The couple lives in Montana, the location of his television series Yellowstone.

Last week, Paramount confirmed that Yellowstone would retire after the current season.

The show is on hiatus – with part two of season five due out in November.

News of the show’s end comes amid Luke’s co-star in Yellowstone – Kevin Costner’s divorce news.

Kevin’s wife Christine Baumgartner, to whom he had been married since 2004, filed for divorce last week citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The couple have three children together: Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12.

A native of Ohio, Luke got his start in the acting world after moving to New York City to study acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.

He has appeared in a number of projects, with his on-screen debut in the 2006 film All the Boys Love Mandy Lane.

Luke had roles in Taken 2, American Sniper, Brothers & Sisters, True Blood and as Elliot Gray in the Fifty Shades of Gray franchise.

He landed the role of Kayce Dutton in Yellowstone in 2018.