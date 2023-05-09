Escaped Inmate Found Injured On Virginia College Campus, Cops Say

Officials announced on Monday that Bruce Callahan, a 44-year-old jail escapee, was captured at Virginia’s Longwood University campus. Callahan had escaped from Piedmont Regional Jail on May 1 and was found by school officials around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

According to the school, he was “injured and in poor health” and pulled an outdoor fire alarm after walking onto the campus property.

Callahan surrendered to police without incident and requested medical assistance. There’s no indication that he had been on the campus before, police said.

Officials said that Callahan was provided with medical care, but the nature of his injuries is unknown.

He had reportedly been living in the woods and perhaps suffered from dehydration.

Before his escape from custody, Callahan was being held on federal drug and weapons charges. Piedmont Regional Jail is located about three miles from Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, which is about 65 miles west of Richmond.

Another Piedmont Regional Jail escapee, 26-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo, was previously captured in Mexico. Marin-Sotelo was charged with murder in the August 2022 killing of a North Carolina sheriff’s deputy, Ned Byrd, who was shot and killed during a late night traffic stop.

