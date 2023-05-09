WTF Is Going on With the ‘Succession’ Election Plot?

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/HBO

For years, politics have hummed in the background of Succession like the weather, growing louder and softer, and then louder again. As the series nears its finale, however, the show’s election arc has started thundering.

Like stormwater from an unwelcome leak, political intrigue and ominous election reports have begun to bleed into family strife. Connor, Kendall, Shiv, and Roman Roy are struggling to process their father’s sudden death while also shepherding this final business deal into fruition. Meanwhile, Connor is running for president and just might spoil the successor that Roman hand-picked for Daddy Roy before his death. Ominous news reports that seem to hint at a possible insurrection have begun to play in the background.

With only a handful of episodes left, some meticulous Succession-heads have determined that the show will likely end on an Election Day finale. But what relationship do the Roys really have with politics, and how might this subplot factor into the show’s final ending?

