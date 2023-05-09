RICHARD KAY: The spectacle of the Coronation was a triumph

What are the lasting memories of the coronation? The ceremony and costumes at Westminster Abbey? Or the pantomime moment when the Archbishop of Canterbury seemed to screw the crown onto the king’s head like a bottle cap?

Perhaps it was the approval of the cheering, waving crowd as the King and Queen took their curtain call from the balcony of Buckingham Palace. And what about that impromptu jig Charles played at Sunday night’s concert? Was this the epitome of a popular monarch in action?

To some, it will no doubt be William’s failure to name Camilla in his otherwise generous tribute to his father’s achievements – along with the distracting glamor of his wife Kate, a sublime figure of icy impassiveness.

It was a kind, fraternal gesture for Andrew to wear his robes as a member of the ancient Order of the Garter at Saturday's ceremony

If nothing else here was proof that no matter how hard the Netflix show The Crown tries to recreate the dramas of the House of Windsor, it can’t compete with the real thing.

Yes, the three days of celebration marking the beginning of Charles III’s reign were a triumph, but beyond the spectacle and ceremony, the king faces some real challenges that will determine not only how favorably the coronation is remembered, but also the future direction of the monarchy.

Charles never gives the impression of being a man in a hurry, but he knows that time is running out. In the eight months since his mother’s death, he has projected a comforting mix of continuity and familiarity.

But the problems mount: In the age of a pared-down monarchy, how can he hope to achieve both goals of having fewer working royals while fulfilling all the obligations of charity and patronage he inherited from Queen Elizabeth?

Abroad, the Commonwealth is buzzing with calls for change. No sooner was the crown on Charles’s head established than St. Kitts and Nevis in the Caribbean became the last country to demand a consultation on whether or not to become a republic.

Closer to home, he must address the issue of the crown’s staggering real estate portfolio. In the midst of a crisis in the cost of living and housing, the sheer number of royal houses is an embarrassment.

This, of course, reopens the debate over who should get these lavish homes. And whatever solution he finds, they are inevitably inseparable from the most pressing problem of all: the Andrew and Harry issue.

The king knows that in this matter he will be judged more by his decisiveness – or lack thereof – than by any other.

It was a kind, fraternal gesture to allow Andrew to wear his robes as a member of the ancient Order of the Garter at Saturday’s ceremony. But to then relegate him to the ranks of the royal family in line behind his younger brother Edward’s teenage children was hardly magnanimous.

And what about Harry, the running pain of the Windsor story? If his dazzling performance at the coronation was a source of grief for the king, the decision to banish him to the outer edges of the royal family seats seems questionable.

These early months, the transition between his mother’s reign and his own, were probably always unremarkable for Charles as the focus was on the meticulous planning of his coronation.

Of course it meant there was dither. Within a day of the Queen’s death, he promoted William and Kate to Prince and Princess of Wales. But he waited six months before elevating Edward to Duke of Edinburgh, while Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex didn’t bother waiting for his father to confirm Archie and Lilibet’s titles as Prince and Princess, they did it themselves.

In the course of a government, such details are unlikely to matter. However, in the coming year there will be a series of announcements that will tell us about the King’s direction of travel and his priorities.

They will be a mix of public and private. Included are the future of Highgrove.

A haven during the years of his unhappy marriage to Princess Diana, it remains his favorite home. But how many houses can the man who owns Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, Balmoral Castle, Windsor Castle, Sandringham and Birkhall – as well as boltholes in Wales, Scotland and Romania – need?

And it’s not just Charles’s property. Is Andrew, who has no official role, allowed to stay at Royal Lodge? By evicting him, the king risks becoming vengeful. Letting him sit may suggest weakness. The cheers that greeted Andrew as he toured the Mall on Saturday may determine which option his brother chooses.

There are likely to be changes for the Welsh as well. At present, William and Kate live in the homely Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Home Park, chosen for its location near their children’s school.

There are now question marks over whether it’s practical for the Prince’s enhanced role. Running the sprawling estate of the Duchy of Cornwall and the massive increase in daily assignments may lead them to move into their Kensington Palace apartment ahead of schedule.

As for Harry, the housing issue has already been settled, he has forfeited Frogmore Cottage and has almost certainly spent his last night there. Charles, desperate to be reconciled with his son, will hold the door open and has assured him that he will always have a place to stay.

For all his talk about the apology he says he wants from the royal family, no concessions have been made so far. Charles is aware that this is a very delicate situation. Not only was Camilla upset by many of Harry’s comments, including his accusing her of leaking stories about him, William has also insisted that he and Kate deserve an apology for his brother’s comments about this in his memoir .

Many around Charles wonder if Harry will ever be seen at a royal event again, that’s how deep the breach is.

As heartbreaking as this is no doubt for the king, it’s not the only testing problem he faces. With the Commonwealth nations apparently lining up to declare their desire for escape, the king faces a tricky dilemma.

Should he just wait while each pleads for republic status, or should he come to the fore and argue for continued membership?

“It will have to be assessed carefully,” says a former royal adviser. “He has to show that he is not guided by events, but has control over them.”

In the short term he must answer the increasingly anxious calls from the charity world. What will happen to all those organizations he supported as Prince of Wales? And what about those served by the late queen?

This is almost certainly what Princess Anne had in mind when she suggested that slimming down the monarchy was starting to look rather silly. No Harry and Meghan and no Andrew meant the number of working royals had already been scaled back. How will Charles’ vision of a leaner monarchy actually function?

With his reign formally beginning, it’s one of a handful of myriad problems facing the new king. Planning all facets of the coronation may seem simplicity itself in comparison.