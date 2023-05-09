I’m A Celeb’s Janice Dickinson SLAMS Captain Joe Swash Follows The Green Team’s Epic Losing Streak

I’m A Celeb South Africa saw tension in the camp on Monday after the green team continued their epic run of losses.

After the yellow triumphed again in the final course, Georgia sent home Toffolo, 28, and Andy Whyment, 42, and Janice Dickinson lost the blame in one spot.

The foul-mouthed Supermodel, 68, blasted her captain Joe Swash, 41, after he playfully described their losing team as ‘S***’.

She yelled, “You really are a rotten coach! how can you be like that?’

Stirring up tempers, Joe replied, “I can be disappointed!” before going on to say, “You know it’s just my sense of humour.”

Unimpressed, Janice snapped back, “I don’t know you.”

One fan wrote on Twitter, “(Janice) shouldn’t even be in it anymore, she doesn’t want to do any of the trials! Love Joe Swash even more now!! he should actually shut her up!’.

While another wrote, ‘Janice is definitely not joining Joe Swash, does she know this is being broadcast to the UK?!?’.

Earlier in the episode, Andy and Georgia Toffolo were eliminated after losing to Jordan Banjo and Myleene Klass.

The group competed against each other in the gold mine trial, with the winners earning a deluxe picnic, while the losing pair were sent home.

As she left Toff said, “It was delicious!” It was just great. It’s really great to do it twice.’

Andy added, “Thanks for having me back!” before the pair boarded their boats back to civilization.

Viewers were sad to see the couple leave as they complained that two entertaining and strong contestants were going home.

One said, “WHY YOU ANDY AND TOFF!” while another said, “I’m sorry, but why do the best go home first Shaun and now Toff.”

Another said, “Toff and Andy aren’t going,” while a fourth said, “I don’t really want to look any further. Toff was my favorite.”

A fifth said “toff carried the show, can’t wait for absolutely dead content now.”

Viewers kicked off Friday night as the show ended with a dramatic cliffhanger leading up to the double elimination.

Fans were far from impressed with the “cruel” turn as they took to Twitter to vent their anger, with one even asking, “What are you playing on?!”

“Let’s wait until Monday?!” enraged one, while another wondered, “What do you mean NEXT TIME???!”

“Literally end it on such a cliffhanger and we won’t know until Monday.” No. Furious,” a third raged.

“Leaving it there and making us wait until Monday..cruel,” a fourth person bellowed.

Another angry viewer asked, “WHAT ARE YOU PLAYING?!”

With an extra person adding, “Tell us what’s going on because I can’t wait for Monday because it’s going to get into my head.”

The four had to take part in the Gold Rush trial, in which they had to find gold nuggets buried in identical mine shafts.

The object of the game was to find the gold nuggets and place them on the scales at the entrance to the mine, with each team having to find enough gold nuggets to tip the scales and win a picnic for their team – with the losers being to go home.

It was a hard fought race, with Georgia and Andy taking the lead initially, while Myleene struggled to find nuggets as Jordan plowed ahead.

But things evened out when Myleene started to find her nuggets, with the competition heating up in earnest as the stars fought desperately to come out on top.

I’m A Celebrity… South Africa continues on Tuesdays at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.