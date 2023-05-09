The New York Times Union Fight Is Finally About to End

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast

This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

The New York Times is on the cusp of finally inking a historic contract with its guild employees that would end messy and protracted negotiations, Confider has learned.

The deal could be sealed as soon as this week and would provide employees with raises they’d long fought for.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here