Tucker Carlson’s Rogues Gallery of Right-Wing Celebs Attacking Fox News

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

This reporting is featured in this week’s edition of Confider, the newsletter pulling back the curtain on the media. Subscribe here and send your questions, tips, and complaints here.

Tucker Carlson plans to hit Fox News hard in the hopes he can get back on the air and, as Confider has learned, his team is now rolling out a coordinated pressure campaign from a rogues gallery of surrogates including NFL legend Brett Favre, MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Sen. J.D. Vance, and even former Fox News colleague Megyn Kelly, and more colorful characters to come.

Carlson is “antsy” to get back to work following his April 24 firing, sources told us, and he has absolutely no intention of sitting out the 2024 election on the sidelines, shackled by his Fox News contract.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here