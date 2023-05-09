Judge bans Trump from sharing evidence online in Stormy Daniels case

The judge in the hush money case Stormy Daniels banned former President Donald Trump from sharing evidence on social media

The judge in the Stormy Daniels hush money case on Monday barred former President Donald Trump from publicly sharing evidence and other material from the case.

Judge Juan Merchan also banned Trump from looking at evidence without his lawyers present.

The Manhattan district attorney’s office had requested the warrant over fears that Trump would post “inappropriate” content from the case on social media or elsewhere.

At a hearing last week in New York, a prosecutor called that threat “substantial.”

Trump’s lawyers opposed the request.

Former President Donald Trump, photographed at his golf course in Turnberry, Scotland on May 2, has been barred from sharing evidence or other court material from the Stormy Daniels hush-money case on social media

The latest legal move comes after last month’s landmark indictment against a former US president.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with Daniels’ hush money scheme leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

He pleaded not guilty.

The alleged crimes included writing monthly checks to his former attorney Michael Cohen throughout 2017 as part of an “advance payment agreement,” with prosecutors saying there was no such advance agreement and that those payments were actually intended to repay Cohen the $130,000 was given to Daniels to keep. her silence about her rendezvous with Trump in 2006 ahead of Election Day 2016.

Trump has denied having sex with Daniels.

He also assaulted nearly everyone involved in the case, including Judge Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Assistant District Attorney Catherine McCaw noted that in the prosecution’s motion for a protection order.

Donald J. Trump has a long and perhaps unique history of assaulting witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, trial jurors, grand jurors, judges and others involved in legal proceedings against him, placing those individuals and their families at significant security risk McCaw wrote.

Merchan – who has received death threats for his role in the Trump case – said names and identifying information about the prosecutor’s office employees working on the case would be kept secret until the trial began.

He said any materials provided to Trump’s attorneys by the district attorney’s office “will be used solely for the purpose of preparing a defense in this case.”

“Anyone who receives the covered material must not copy, distribute or disclose the covered material in any form or by any means to any third party,” he said, including posting that material to a social media site.