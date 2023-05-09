‘TAKE IT LIKE A MAN!’ Longtime Female Friend Wanted For Allegedly Sexually Abusing Man’s 13-Year-Old Son

HOUSTON, Texas – Authorities are searching for a Texas babysitter accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy while her own son was sleeping.

The suspect, identified as Charlene Kornegay, allegedly forced the victim to wear women’s clothing before raping him at her Houston apartment in July 2021.

The victim in the case has special needs, documents show. Although, the boy’s disability was not revealed.

According to court documents, Kornegay also performed oral sex on the boy and threatened to cut off his penis with a knife if he told anyone about the assault. The victim told police Kornegay applied lotion “on his pee-pee” before performing oral sex on him. When the victim begged her to stop the abuse, she told him to “shut up and take it like a man,” according to court documents.

The victim reported the incident to his father, who initially found it hard to believe but was convinced after hearing graphic details.

The victim’s father spoke to local media. Watch below.

Kornegay was charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, and authorities are currently searching for her.

At the time of the attack, Kornegay was serving a deferred sentence for possession of methamphetamine.

