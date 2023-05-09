Biden’s Poll Numbers Look Awful. He’s Still Democrats’ Only Hope.

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

“You go to war with the army you have, not the army you might want or wish to have at a later time.” That was former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld talking about the Iraq war. But his now-infamous line is actually appropriate advice for Democrats as their presumed nominee, incumbent President Joe Biden, endures the fallout from a brutal ABC News/Washington Post poll.

In case you missed it, Biden’s job approval rating is just 36 percent, with 54 percent saying Trump was better at handling the economy. Even more concerning for Dems, in a head-to-head matchup, 44 percent of Americans are leaning toward Trump, with just 38 percent for Biden. And when undecideds are pushed to make a binary choice, “it’s 49-42 percent, Trump-Biden.”

Meanwhile, as Trump-era immigration policies expire this week, Biden can likely look forward to another migrant crisis on the southern border. And did I mention that economists seem to think a recession is looming? Add it all up, and it’s easy to see why Dems might start freaking-out over the prospect of another Biden candidacy. But since when was panicking helpful?

