Australia has a National Quantum Strategy. What does that mean?

Imagine a world where computers can solve complex problems in seconds, making our current devices look like typewriters. These supercomputers would revolutionize industries, create new medicines and even help fight climate change.

Also, imagine if we could observe the workings of our own bodies in unprecedented detail and communicate online without fear of being hacked. This can begin sounds like a sci-fi novelbut quantum technologies have the potential to make it all real.

Australia just unveiled its first National Quantum Strategy. The strategy aims to make Australia “a global quantum industry leader” by 2030 by encouraging research, applications and commercialization.

So what does that actually mean?

What are Quantum Technologies?

Quantum technologies build on the science of quantum mechanics, which studies the behavior of subatomic particles on a microscopic scale.

At this level, particles behave strangely: they can exist in multiple states at once (called superposition) and be “entangled” with each other. When particles are entangled, their properties are linked regardless of the distance between them.

Quantum technologies take advantage of these counterintuitive properties to achieve things that would otherwise be impossible. Three main areas of quantum technology receive the most attention: quantum sensing, quantum communication, and quantum computing.





Quantum sensing can detect tiny changes in the environment and measure things like gravity, magnetic fields and temperature with incredible accuracy. This technology could have a huge impact on industries such as healthcare, mining and navigation.

Quantum sensors, for example, might help us detect early signs of diseases in our body And find valuable minerals hidden deep underground.

Unlike traditional computers, which store and process information using bits (zeros and ones), quantum computers use “qubits,” which can consist of zeros, ones, or combinations of both at the same time.



Fully functioning quantum computers don’t yet exist — but scientists think they’ll be able to perform certain kinds of calculations at lightning speed. some problems that would take today’s computers millions of years to crack. This would have huge implications for areas such as cryptography, AI, drug discovery and climate modeling.

Researchers are also working on it super-secure quantum communication networks which are almost impossible to hack or eavesdrop on. On networks like this, attempts to intercept messages would be immediately detectable to the sender and the receiver.

The quantum race

Australia’s national quantum strategy joins other countries and regions in a race to unlock the potential of quantum technology and dominate the market. The United States, ChinaAnd Europe invest billions of dollars in quantum research and development.

If Australia wants to keep up, it must act now. But why is it so important to keep up?

First, we don’t want to be left behind in the fast-growing quantum technology industry. According to CSIRO projections, the quantum industry could be worth A$4.6 billion by the end of the decade. By 2045, it could employ as many people as the oil and gas industry does today, with $6 billion in revenue and 19,400 direct jobs.





While other countries move forward, Australia risks missing out on the potential economic benefits. We could also lose talented workers to countries that invest more in quantum research. Projects such as the ambitious attempt to build the world’s first complete quantum computer strive to provide local opportunities and funding in addition to their topline goals.

In addition, Australia has a responsibility to ensure that quantum technologies are developed and used ethically risks managed.

For example, quantum computers can enable hackers to break with existing encryption protocols, making internet services vulnerable. Corporate data collection is already a concern, and quantum computing could exacerbate this problem. Even national security may be endangered by quantum decryption.

Responsible innovation

To make the most of the power of quantum technology, we need to be proactive, focus on the public interest and think about it from different perspectives to ensure that “responsible innovation”.

Cooperation and broad dialogue will be necessary. Conversations between experts in areas such as quantum computing, cybersecurity, ethics and social sciences – perhaps through regular conferences or workshops – will help us address the technical and ethical risks.

Community involvement and attention to the public interest will also be essential. The public must be involved in discussions to ensure that new quantum technologies benefit everyone, not just companies. Town hall meetings, public forums or online chats can help scientists, policymakers and citizens share points of view.





And we must ensure that “responsibility” always goes hand in hand with “innovation” in quantum technologies. Organizations working on quantum technology could have “responsible quantum committees” to address risk and engage stakeholders, to ensure responsible innovation in quantum technology.

Success in quantum technology is about finding the right balance: driving both innovation and accountability. By investing in quantum technology and working together to ensure its responsible development, Australia can continue to be a leader in scientific innovation while benefiting from the transformative potential of these emerging technologies.

Australia’s national quantum strategy is a step in this direction.