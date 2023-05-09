Donald Trump Could Still Win Rape Trial Despite Remarkably Bad End

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

On Monday, the jury heard closing arguments from the attorneys for E. Jean Carroll and former President Donald Trump.

E. Jean Carroll’s attorneys were as close to perfect as I have seen in my 25 years as a trial attorney. Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, however, was remarkably bad, largely reduced to various versions of “Are you kidding me?”

Nevertheless, the jury may rule for Trump, largely because of one glaring weakness in Carroll’s case: her inability to identify the day, date, week, month or year when Trump allegedly raped her in the lingerie department of Bergdorf Goodman.

Read more at The Daily Beast.