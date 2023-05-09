President Biden weighs in on WGA strike, says writers deserve a “fair deal.”

President Biden weighs in on the Writers Guild of America strike that has put Hollywood on hiatus.

Provide comments for a screening of the Disney+ series at the White House American born ChineseBiden told the audience (which includes the show’s cast and producers, as well as some Disney executives) that “I sincerely hope that the writers’ strike in Hollywood is resolved, and that the writers get the fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”

“This is an iconic, meaningful American industry, and we need the writers and all the workers and everyone involved to tell the stories of our nation, the stories of all of us,” Biden added, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd in the East room.

Biden’s comments were the White House’s first on the strike after Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre brushed off a question about it last week.

The display was hosted by the White House in honor of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

Biden was introduced by American born Chinese star (and Everything Everywhere Everything at once Oscar winner) Ke Huy Quan, with Biden noting that he knew him from his role in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. “That look on your face in that scene,” Biden said, smiling at Quan.

Politicians in New York and California have already said they would be willing to help negotiate between the writers and the studios, though including Biden is an important, if symbolic, move.