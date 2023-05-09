Man Shot 14-Year-Old in Back of Head as She Was Playing Hide-and-Seek: Cops

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office

A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly shooting his 14-year-old neighbor in the back of her head on Sunday, according to local authorities. The man told police he had “unknowingly” hit the girl after opening fire on a group of people running away from his home—kids playing hide-and-seek–as it later turned out.

In the “early morning hours” of the day, according to a news release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a tiny Lake Charles neighborhood for a reported shooting.

After the wounded teenage girl was found at the scene, detectives were summoned, discovering that several children had been playing in the area, hiding on a neighbor’s property.

Read more at The Daily Beast.