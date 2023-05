Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced ex-CEO of FTX, is trying to dismiss 10 out of 13 criminal charges against him

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried.

SBF, the disgraced ex-CEO of FTX is trying to dismiss 10 out of 13 criminal charges against him.

His lawyers said the US government had brought the original indictment against SBF in a “classic rush to judgment.”

In January, SBF pleaded not guilty in the US government's criminal case against him.

Fallen FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has asked a US judge to dismiss 10 out of 13 criminal charges against him over the crypto exchange’s collapse.

Bankman-Fried’s lawyers argued in a filing to the Manhattan federal court that the US government had brought the original indictment against Bankman-Fried on December 9 in a “classic rush to judgment” less than a month after FTX’s bankruptcy.

“Rather than wait for traditional civil and regulatory processes following their ordinary course to address the situation, the government jumped in with both feet, improperly seeking to turn these civil and regulatory issues into federal crimes,” his lawyers wrote.

They added that the broad market rout in 2022 had also hit many other crypto exchanges.

“The market crash took down many of the major players in this sector, not just FTX,” they said in their filing.

In January, Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty in the US government’s criminal case against him over FTX’s collapse. The former FTX CEO was set for an October 2 trial.

A spokesperson for Bankman-Fried declined to comment.

