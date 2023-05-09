Tue. May 9th, 2023

    Video: Watch: Picasso’s sculptures in an exhibition in Spain

    Pablo Picasso’s sculptures, which constitute a lesser-known aspect of the painter’s work, will be the focus of an exhibition that opens Tuesday at the Picasso Museum in Malaga, Spain, as part of the fiftieth anniversary of his death.

    The exhibition “Picasso as a Sculptor. Matter and Body”, which includes 61 sculptures executed by the father of the Cubist style between 1909 and 1964, will continue until the tenth of next September in this museum located in its location in Andalusia, southern Spain.

    The exhibition includes gypsum and bronze sculptures that show the evolution of Picasso (1881-1973) from cubism to abstraction, passing through “ready materials”, things that are considered non-artistic, and the various materials he used, such as wood, iron, cement, metal and others. According to the Picasso Museum in Malaga, the artist probably had “about 700 sculptures compared to 4,500 paintings.”

