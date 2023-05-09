Simone Holtznagel seen with her boyfriend Jono Castano’s ex-wife Amy

<!–

There is clearly no bad blood between Amy Castano and Simone Holtznagel, the new girlfriend of her ex-husband Jono Castano.

Lingerie model Simone, who has been dating gym owner Jono for about a year, cuddled up with beauty influencer Amy at the Mercedes-Benz Annual Women in Business Luncheon in Sydney on Tuesday.

The two ladies laughed and talked when they arrived at the event together.

Simone stood out from the crowd in a lilac long-sleeved dress that hugged her figure perfectly, as well as a pair of matching strappy heels.

The star of Australia’s Next Top Model was outfitted with a green handbag, diamond earrings and a dainty silver necklace emblazoned with the letter ‘S’, plus a ring embossed with the letter ‘J’ for Jono.

The blonde bombshell styled her hair in loose curls and opted for bold make-up consisting of winged eyeliner and a soft nude lip.

Meanwhile, Amy dressed head to toe in Prada with her outfit consisting of a white shirt and black skirt paired with opaque tights.

Wearing a silver chain and wristwatch, the entrepreneur also sported a freshly manicured set of nails.

Amy completed her look with pointy Prada heels and a black handbag.

It’s not the first time the pair have been together.

Late last month, Amy and her new boyfriend Aaron Evans were spotted on a double date with Jono and Simone at Campbells Cove in Sydney.

The quartet appeared in high spirits as they entered the trendy new Asian restaurant Luna Lu.

Simone and Jono debuted their romance in September.

Their relationship became public knowledge after they were pictured kissing at Mimi’s, the celebrity hot spot owned by hospitality mogul Justin Hemmes, who is dating Simone’s sister Madeline Holtznagel.

The Castanos parted ways in early 2021, but decided to keep up appearances before making an official announcement.

Although they are no longer together, they remain friends and continue to run their fitness empire together.

The estranged couple first met on MySpace 13 years ago before later meeting at a nightclub and falling in love.

Although they are no longer together, Jono (left) and Amy (right) remain friends and continue to run their fitness empire together