Newsmax Airs Completely Wrong Picture of Texas Gunman

Newsmax

Monday night’s Newsmax broadcast of Greg Kelly Reports repeatedly showed viewers a mugshot of a man they purported to be the mass shooter who killed eight and wounded seven at an Allen, Texas shopping mall over the weekend. But it wasn’t.

The actual gunman, Mauricio Garcia, 33, committed the shooting spree with an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle while donning tactical gear that featured an acronym commonly used by neo-Nazis. But his photograph was not the one that Newsmax’s 10 p.m. audience saw. Instead, they were shown an August 2022 mugshot of a then-35-year-old with the same name who was arrested in Dallas County, Texas.

The Daily Beast has contacted Newsmax regarding a request for comment about the error.

Read more at The Daily Beast.