Russia launchedĀ a dozen cruise missiles atĀ Ukraine’s capital early on Tuesday, Kyiv officials said,Ā hours before the start of Victory Day celebrations in Moscow markingĀ the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945. The attacks came a day after Moscow launched itsĀ biggestĀ drone swarm yet in a renewed air campaign targeting Ukrainian cities.Ā Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

