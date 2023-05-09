Brittany Hockley: The easily missed skin cancer sign to look out for

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Radio host Brittany Hockley is undergoing pre-cancer treatment after noticing three spots on her skin that turned out to be more than just pimples.

After visiting a skin specialist, the 35-year-old discovered that the spots were in fact sun keratosis, a form of pre-cancer, and needed immediate treatment.

She is now undergoing cytotoxic treatment to prevent the growth of precancerous cancers, which are causing her face to become blistered and inflamed.

The cream she uses has also revealed more troubling spots than the three she initially discovered.

“I’m a week into my cytotoxic treatment and I’m feeling it. My face is red and starting to blister,” she continued The pick-up of KIIS FM on Monday.

Radio host Brittany Hockley (pictured) is undergoing pre-cancer treatment after noticing three spots on her skin that turned out to be more than just pimples

“This cream pulls up all the bad spots and the areas that are inflamed, that’s a lot more than three spots. It’s scary,” she added.

Brittany said she initially put off getting her skin check, but eventually took action after reading a news report about a young person who died of melanoma.

“I saw a young person in Australia die of melanoma on the news and it scared me so much to do it,” she said.

“I’m glad I did because the three places I was concerned about turned out to be solar keratosis. It’s not cancer yet, but it’s going to be cancer.’

After visiting a skin specialist, the 35-year-old discovered that the spots were in fact sun keratosis, a form of pre-cancer, and needed immediate treatment

It comes after Brittany shared details about her long-distance relationship with her boyfriend Benjamin Siegrist, a Swiss footballer.

She revealed this on her radio show she keeps her romance alive by sending Benjamin “sexy pictures.”

“I’m in a fairly new long-distance relationship. My new boyfriend, he’s Swiss and lives in Scotland,’ she explained.

“So if you’re in a long-distance relationship, you have to keep it spicy.

She is now undergoing cytotoxic treatment to prevent the growth of precancerous cancers, which are causing her face to become blistered and inflamed. The cream she uses has also revealed more troubling spots than the three she initially discovered

“You’re going to take a sexy little picture. But I always send them as a disappearing photo; he gets them for a hot second and that’s enough.’

Brittany went Instagram official with Benjamin, 30, in January.

She confirmed she was happily in love by sharing a video montage of the pair spending time together in Paris and Scotland.