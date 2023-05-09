By helicopter.. A daring rescue operation for a Kenyan truck driver who was swept away by flood waters

During the rainy season, floods are a constant threat in Kenya.

A video clip showed a helicopter carrying out a daring rescue operation for a truck driver who was trapped in the flood waters of the Sabaki River in Kenya.

The two drivers of the plane were able to extract the man in an adventure-like process, as they landed near the truck and only about 15 centimeters away.

The truck driver, James Rufus, had spent 7 hours surrounded by water after his truck, which was on the bridge, was swept away by flash floods.

After the truck flipped over and shattered its windows, James managed to hang on to the cabin until the plane arrived at the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust.

During the rainy season, floods are a constant threat in Kenya, and it is often impossible to predict when or how quickly the water level will rise.