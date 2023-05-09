WAFA: Four children, four women among 13 Palestinians killed in an Israeli aggression on Gaza

NNA – At least 13nbsp;Palestinians, including four children and four women, were killed early this morning and 20nbsp;others were injured in a series of Israeli airstrikes ushering in a new aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip.

WAFA correspondent said a series of Israeli airstrikes targeted several homes and residential buildings across the besieged Gaza Strip, resulting in the murder of Jihad Ghannam, 62, Khaled Al-Buheiti, 44, and Tareq Izz al-Din, in addition to members of their households, including children and women.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in initial reports 12 killed and 20 injured.

It later updated the total killed to 13 and said among them were four children and four women, and that 20 were injured, some of them critically, among them three children and seven women.–WAFA

nbsp;

nbsp;

=================R.H.nbsp;