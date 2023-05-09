Riot’s Convergence: A League of Legends Story release date revealed

The release date for Convergence: A League of Legends Story, the new 2D platform game from Riot Forge and Double Stallion Games, has finally been revealed.

This 2D platform action game starring Ekko, one of the famous League of Legends champions, launches on May 23rd for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

The game relies on Ekko’s ability to manipulate time as players explore the world of Zaun. And while time manipulation promises to offer a great gameplay mechanic for some fun platforming, it may also come with some consequences that will set hurdles throughout young Ekko’s journey.