‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3’s ‘Dog Days Are Over’ Scene Had Singer Florence Welch In Tears: ‘Can’t Believe It Happened’

Not to give too much away, but there’s a cathartic scene in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 featuring various characters and the citizens of Knowhere dancing euphorically to Florence + the Machine’s 2008 hit “Dog Days Are Over”. The climactic scene and emotional needle drop would make even the blackest hearts throb with a little emotion.

On Monday, Florence + the Machine frontwoman Florence Welch posted a video to TikTok reacting to the scene and the use of her song. In the clip, Welch starts crying almost immediately upon hearing “Dog Days Are Over.” In the caption to the post, she writes, “So I cried the whole movie, but then The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to “Dog Days”. I really lost it.”

Welch adds: “Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero-obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened.

@Florence So I cried the whole movie, but when The Guardians of the Galaxy started dancing to Dog Days, I really lost it. Thank you so much for all the love for this moment. The superhero obsessed little girl in me can’t believe it happened x ♬ Dog days are over – Florence + The Machine

Released in 2008, “Dog Days Are Over” is one of the UK band’s biggest hits, reaching No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 23 on the UK Singles Chart. The song was the second single from Florence + the Machine’s debut studio album Lungs.

“Dog Days Are Over” is so prominent in Guardians 3 and will likely see a huge boost in the number of people streaming the song on platforms like Spotify. Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill” skyrocketed the streaming charts after starring in a pivotal scene from season four of Netflix’s Stranger things last year.