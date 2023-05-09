‘Late Night’ Writer Sal Gentile Reveals the WGA Strike’s ‘Crushing’ Impact

Lloyd Bishop / NBC

One week into the WGA strike, it’s time for a closer look at what’s at stake for the writers who entertain us on a daily basis. And there’s no one better to break it all down than Late Night with Seth Meyers’ Sal Gentile.

In this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, the man behind Meyers’ “A Closer Look” segments talks about both the immediate and potentially lasting impact of the strike on late-night TV, what it’s been like out there on the picket lines, and how long he thinks this thing could last. Gentile also shares the story behind his unique path from cable news to Meyers, reveals how he ended up creating the most consistently funny and informative segment in late-night, and recalls the time he went “toe to toe” with Larry David in a behind-the-scenes sketch.

One day, Gentile was in the writers’ room for Late Night, banging out what would end up being his last “A Closer Look” for quite a while about the aftermath of Tucker Carlson’s Fox News firing. The next, he was out on the picket line in New York City making the case for his fellow WGA members as all of late-night television went dark. The whiplash was palpable.

