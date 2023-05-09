Will King Charles’ Coronation Save the Monarchy—or Hasten Its Demise?

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.

Tom Sykes: Now that the dust has settled and the bunting packed away, I guess it’s a good time to sit back and reflect on what the past 72 hours have told us about the monarchy and the country.

There was certainly no shortage of headline grabbing moments, whether that was Katy Perry failing to find her seat, now-you-see-him, now-you-don’t Harry being upstaged by Princess Anne’s feather, the hot equerry riding again, or William and Charles’ surprisingly tender moment in the abbey when Charles, who looked as baffled as the rest of us for most of the afternoon, mumbled, “Thank you, William” to his son as he kissed him, and pledged his allegiance.

Read more at The Daily Beast.