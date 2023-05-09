Tue. May 9th, 2023

    News

    Will King Charles’ Coronation Save the Monarchy—or Hasten Its Demise?

    By

    May 9, 2023
    Will King Charles’ Coronation Save the Monarchy—or Hasten Its Demise?

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Reuters

    Tom Sykes: Now that the dust has settled and the bunting packed away, I guess it’s a good time to sit back and reflect on what the past 72 hours have told us about the monarchy and the country.

    There was certainly no shortage of headline grabbing moments, whether that was Katy Perry failing to find her seat, now-you-see-him, now-you-don’t Harry being upstaged by Princess Anne’s feather, the hot equerry riding again, or William and Charles’ surprisingly tender moment in the abbey when Charles, who looked as baffled as the rest of us for most of the afternoon, mumbled, “Thank you, William” to his son as he kissed him, and pledged his allegiance.

    By

