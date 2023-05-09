George, Charlotte and Louis ‘to blame’ for Kate & William being late to Coronation, Omid Scobie says

Meghan Markle’s biographer Omid Scobie has claimed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were ‘guilty’ of the Prince and Princess of Wales arriving late to the coronation.

On Saturday, King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at Westminster Abbey five minutes before the historic ceremony was to begin.

But when the royal couple pulled into the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, the Prince and Princess of Wales had yet to arrive with their three children, Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

To write for Harper’s Bazaarauthor Omid Scobie, 41, who wrote the royal biography Finding Freedom, said the family had joined the official procession ‘late’ – which is why they stood by the king and queen.

He wrote: ‘The room for error was nil. And thanks to the weeks of rehearsals in which the royals participated prior to the coronation, the day went smoothly.’

The Prince and Princess of Wales arrived with their children at Westminster Abbey after the King and Queen on Saturday

However, the expert claims a royal source told him that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s “children were to blame” for the slight delay on the morning of the coronation.

While Prince George served as page of honor for his grandfather during the service, Princess Charlotte matched her mother in an Alexander McQueen gown and dainty silver headpiece.

After carefully considering whether Prince Louis would attend the ceremony, the couple’s youngest child delighted fans as he shouted to the crowd from the carriage to Westminster Abbey and a animated view on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prior to the coronation, Buckingham Palace issued a detailed Order of Service – confirming that the Wales family would arrive before Charles and Camilla.

It read: ‘Their Royal Highnesses The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales arrive at the Great West Door and are shown to their seats in the Lantern. All remain seated.

‘Their Majesties the King and Queen arrive at the West Gate. A marching band sounds. All standing.’

While waiting for the rest of his family to arrive, a lip reader claimed that King Charles was complaining “we can never be on time” as he sat in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach with Queen Camilla.

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, pictured on their way back to Buckingham Palace on Saturday

Meghan Markle’s biographer Omid Scobie claims Kate and William’s children were ‘to blame’ for the family’s lateness

Prince William and Kate were said to have been late and eventually had to join the King’s procession through the church as they could not catch up to get ahead of him.

Lip reader Jacqui Press, who previously studied footage of Charles during the carriage parade, told MailOnline she thought he said, “I’m worried about the time, I mean it’s been longer this time and, well, um, I mean look ! I know.’

Another lip-reader told Sky News that the king said: ‘We can never be on time. Yes, I am… this is negative. There’s always something’.

Most of the 2,300 guests – including world leaders, royal dignitaries, celebrities and everyday heroes – had already taken their seats in the church two hours before the ceremony began.

After the historic event, a member of the clergy admitted that there were “one or two” hiccups during the king’s coronation service.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive Saturday morning in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach outside Westminster Abbey

King Charles and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning

The Bishop of Chelmsford, Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, 56, said outside St Margaret’s Church next to Westminster Abbey: ‘There were one or two things that didn’t exactly go according to plan.’

The bishop pressed for details, saying, “I’m not going to embarrass anyone in particular.”

Yesterday, the Prince and Princess of Wales took their three children to a Big Help Out event in Slough – where Prince Louis got stuck shoveling while Princess Charlotte showed off her archery skills.

The Big Help Out program, which aims to inspire a new generation of volunteers by giving people a taste of what they can achieve, is endorsed by celebrities across the country.