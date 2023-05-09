Sean O’Malley claims he has ‘the skills to shock the world’ against Aljamain Sterling

Sean O’Malley takes on Aljamain Sterling in next bantamweight title fight

Sterling defended his title via split decision with a victory over Henry Cejudo

O’Malley believes he will be a major underdog but says he will ‘shock the world’

Sean O’Malley believes he will “shock the world” by dethroning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

‘Funk Master’ took a tie for decision victory over Henry Cejudo in the main event of UFC 288 before ‘Suga Show’ made his way to the cage to face off and take on a fight later this year.

Reflecting on Sterling’s victory and his own prospects, O’Malley told the MMA hours: “Keeping up with Henry for five laps was more impressive than anything. I understand how dangerous an opponent Aljo is.

“I know his strengths, I know his weaknesses, he can be considered the greatest bantamweight of all time right now with his resume, so I know what I’m getting into.

“I’m really excited about the challenge and I really believe I have the ability and skills to go out and shock the world because I believe I’m going to be a huge underdog.

Sean O’Malley (left) took on Aljamain Sterling (right) after the UFC 288 main event

Sterling defeated Henry Cejudo by decision after five grueling rounds in New Jersey

“I think when you look at who he’s beaten and what his style is like, really tough wrestling, I haven’t really fought a really good grappler in the octagon yet.

‘Of course I train with absolute killers. I understand where the strengths and weaknesses are and I do believe I have the skills and I think the outside perspective will be Aljo going out and doing what he did to Cory (Sandhagen).

“We kind of have similar body types, so I just have to hold it longer than 12 seconds, than Cory, and it’s a win. Just jokes.’

Bantamweight and Flyweight have typically never been the most lucrative divisions or have had the most interest, but times are changing and O’Malley believes his clash with Sterling will double that of the Cejudo bout.

The UFC has yet to announce pay-per-view purchases for Saturday night’s action, but O’Malley is confident his fight with Sterling will sell.

‘Aljo is going to send me a small percentage of it,” he said. I think it will still do very well. As for a song to put on it, I’ll say it’s twice as good as whatever this one did.

“I make good money, so I’m not too worried about it. I get paid, so I can manage without it.

“I have to go out and still do what I have to do and that is take out Aljo and then we will go from there.”

O’Malley thinks he will shock the world by dethroning Sterling later this year

He believes the fall is the most likely time for a title fight, giving Sterling plenty of time to recover from his efforts over the weekend.

He continued, “I’m excited, I’m ready to go back in.” I think September, who knows where that map will be in September? I think August makes sense.

“That’s 15 weeks, three and a half months, that’s almost four months. That’s enough time for him to take a few weeks off and get back in.

“He did say he would fold me in one round, so I don’t even know why he would train. Maybe take 14 weeks off, train fight week and try to get the job done there.”