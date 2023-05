Written by: Euronews 05/09/2023 – 12:05

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested while in court (Police)

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested Tuesday while appearing before a court in Islamabad in one of the many cases targeting him since his removal from power in April 2022, the police announced.

“Imran Khan has been arrested in the case of Qadeer Trust,” Islamabad police said on its Twitter account, referring to a corruption case.