Gemma Owen stuns in a sports bra as she poses at her home gym, but fans notice something ‘creepy’

Gemma Owen showed off her toned abs in a plunging sports bra as she posed for a mirror selfie on Instagram on Monday — but her fans noticed something “creepy” in the background.

The Love Island star, 19, looked fabulous in the bralet and GymShark leggings as she posed in her home gym for a black and white photo.

She swept aside her long dark locks and accessorized her with several gold bracelets.

The reality star wrote alongside the post, “I was bored at the gym.”

Many of Gemma’s 1.9 million followers saw “someone come around the corner” looking at her, which turned out to be a big dummy.

One wrote: ‘Dummy in the back scared the crap out of me’.

While a second said, ‘At first I thought that was someone coming around the corner and looking at you. Then I saw it was a dummy.’

A third added: ‘Scary doll in the background. It’s a dummy fun.’

“The figure in the background always freaks me out,” while another wrote, “Um @gemowen_1 there’s a random guy watching you.”

“I thought that doll was someone watching you,” said a sixth.

This isn’t the first time the ‘creepy doll’ has appeared in the background of one of Gemma’s gym selfies.

The photo comes after Gemma insisted she still hasn’t dated anyone after splitting up with Luca Bish six months ago and says she’s checking out a stint on I’m A Celeb.

The TV personality, who met 23-year-old fishmonger Luca on the ITV2 series Love Island last year, told MailOnline she was ‘focusing on herself’ and is not ready to meet anyone after the pair went their separate ways in November .

Gemma, the daughter of footballer Michael Owen, now has her sights set on entering the Australian jungle and admits her only phobia is pigeons so she would hopefully conquer the grueling Bush Tucker trials without fear.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, Gemma said, “I didn’t date at all.”

“I’ve focused on myself and personally put myself in a happy and contented place before I start trying to find someone.”

Last year, Olivia Attwood became the first Love Island star to be cast in the ITV show, which currently broadcasts an All-Stars series featuring contestants from the past 20 years.

Gemma hopes she can follow in Olivia’s footsteps and says she would love to challenge herself physically by becoming one of 2023’s camp mates.

She said, “Of all the TV shows out there, I’m A Celeb is the one I’d like to do the most.

‘I’m afraid of birds and pigeons, but I’m fine with insects and things like that, only tasks with pigeons would be difficult for me.’