Tue. May 9th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Derian broaches developments with Japanese, Canadian Ambassadors

    NNA – Grand Mufti of the Lebanese Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, on Tuesday welcomed at his Dar al-Fatwa residence Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon, Masayuki Magoshi, with whom he discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as the best means to bolster cooperation between the two countries.

    Derain also received Canadian Ambassador to Lebanon, Stephanie McCollum, with who he broached general affairs, and the means to strengthen relations between both countries.

